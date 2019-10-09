Home

Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
Amelia Pavlik
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Jude Church
New Lenox, IL
Amelia K. Pavlik


1936 - 2019
Amelia K. Pavlik Obituary
Amelia K. Pavlik (née Ciannella), age 83, late of New Lenox, formerly of Dolton. Beloved wife of Robert; devoted mother of Robert (Ruth), Barbara (Don) Nardi, Kathy (Greg) Gales, and Ron (Katherine) Pavlik; proud grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 2; loving sister of Frank (Charlene) Ciannella; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Volunteer at St. Francis Hospital, with 14 years of dedicated service. Visitation Thursday, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, 10:30 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic, U-turn permitted at 143rd St), to St. Jude Church, New Lenox, Mass 12:00 p.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. (708)460-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019
