Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
Ameriga Cesaroni
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Church
5900 W. Barry Ave
Chicago, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Church
5900 W. Barry Ave.
Chicago, IL
Ameriga Maria Cesaroni Obituary
Ameriga Maria Cesaroni, age 96. Beloved aunt of Anthony (Diane) Manno, Mark (Cheri), Phillip (Judy) and great aunt of many. Proud teacher in Franklin Park Public School District for over 48 years. Visitation for Ms. Cesaroni will be on Monday at St. Ferdinand Church 5900 W. Barry Ave., Chicago. From 9:00a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 10:00a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Information 773.286.2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019
