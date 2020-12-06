Amie Catherine Leagans born on December 1, 1970 passed away on October 14, 2020 in Arizona. Amie was bright, funny and loved all movies. Amie was a terrific writer, studied fashion and was extremely independent. Amie's life pursuit was as an actress and model and her true home was California where she will be laid to rest. She is survived by her devoted parents June Leagans Gruner and William Thomas Leagans, her loving sisters Lori (Tim) Leagans Porth and Christa (Rob) Leagans Holton and five nieces and nephews. Amie is also survived by her dearest friends from childhood Eileen Lysaught Elworth, Tracey Hayes Fader and Beth Kunkel Bava, as well as long-time boyfriend Charles Noe Thank you for loving her and keeping her in your heart forever. Life will never be the same without Amie. She is gone, but she'll never be forgotten. R.I.P. Amie. May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and the rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand.
In honor of Amie's memory the family asks for donations be made to The House of Good Shepard https://www.hgschicago.org/