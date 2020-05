My heart goes out to you Anthony with the loss of your Dad. What a Guy! Such a Magnetic Cheerful and Contagious personality. He had a Heart of Gold. Always So Full of Life, a True Friend, SO LOVING and Generous to everyone he met. It doesnt surprise me that he died on Mothers Day he had such a Nurturing and Generous Heart. Always a Word of Encouragement.a Word of Wisdom, or a Helping Hand.

I will always hold him forever in my heart God Bless You and May you always know, Anthony that he was so Very Proud of You cause he often would tell me so. Love, Marcia

Marcia Scanlon

Friend