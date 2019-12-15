|
Amy D. Wenshe, age 62, a resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away suddenly on December 11, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 1:00-3:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. A Celebration of Amy's life will follow at 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Donations may be made to the Will County Humane Society. For info call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com for a complete obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019