Home

POWERED BY

Services
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Wenshe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy D. Wenshe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy D. Wenshe Obituary
Amy D. Wenshe, age 62, a resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away suddenly on December 11, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 1:00-3:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. A Celebration of Amy's life will follow at 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Donations may be made to the Will County Humane Society. For info call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com for a complete obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Overman-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -