Amy Graller, beloved daughter of Lois and Dr. Jack Graller, passed away on Sunday, July 7th surrounded by her loving family after a heroic battle with cancer. She leaves behind her siblings, Paul (Paula), Michael (Bill), Karen (Cesar) and nieces and nephews, Nora (John), Matthew (Ashley), Jack, Diego and Max.
Private services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Enriched Living centerforenrichedliving.org/donate/ or The Glencoe Historical Society glencoehistory.org/support-us/donations/.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 19 to July 25, 2019