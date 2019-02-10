|
|
Amy Klinowski; beloved wife of Joseph. Loving mother of Nina Klinowski. Devoted daughter of Suzanne Giunti and the late Robert Guinti. Cherished sister of Wendy (Tim) Nickels, Laurie (David) McKeon, and the late Julie and Matthew Giunti. Dear daughter-in-law of Jane Klinowski and sister-in-law of Bill (Lisa) Klinowski. Also, many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Tuesday 9 to 11am at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien, until time of service at 11am. For info call 630-852-3595 or www. modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019