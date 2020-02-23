Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Amy Marie Lester

Amy Marie Lester Obituary
Amy Marie Lester, 77, of Woodridge. Beloved wife of Frank. Loving mother of Michael and the late Christopher. Devoted grandmother of John Konwinski. Memorial visitation 5-8 pm Thursday at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301-75th St., Downers Grove, IL 60516. Private inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, along with the remains of her son, Christopher. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hinsdale Humane Society appreciated. Amy retired from Spyglass Company, Oak Brook as a receptionist/administrative assistant, and she loved dogs. Funeral home phone 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
