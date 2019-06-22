Amy Marie Newton passed away June 14, 2019. She was born September 26, 1959, in Waukegan, Illinois. She lived her childhood years in Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, and transferred to the Wisconsin School for the Visually Impaired to finish high school. There she learned Braille and participated in forensics, cheerleading, and swim and other activities. After high school, she earned a degree in social work at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and later her teaching certification at North Carolina Central University. Amy will be remembered by her friends and relatives for her sense of humor, courage, memory, and tenacity. She is survived by her three sisters Judy Reisner (Doug) of Black River Falls, Mary Newton of Janesville, Annette Freyman (Tom) of Libertyville, and one brother Jim Newton of Nemo, South Dakota. She is also loved and remembered by her nieces and nephews in Ladysmith, Chetek, Geneva, Seattle, Janesville, Denver, San Francisco, London, and Chicago. She was preceded in death by her parents Delmar and Angeline Newton and her four beloved Leader guide dogs Sammy, Zack, Freddie, and Shepherd.



Memorials may be made in Amy's name to the Winthrop Harbor Lions Club, 1145 Sheridan Rd., Winthrop Harbor, IL 60096.