Amy Skrypkun-Castro
It is with great sorrow that we're telling you of the passing of Amy Ann, at the age of 48, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. We are devastated, but also grateful that she is no longer suffering and is in a place of only peace and love, where we hope to join her someday. Sadly, her Mom (Peg), Dad (Mike), her children, Jesse, Alex, and Andy, her loving sister, Meg, and brother, Peter, her many wonderful aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her many, many dear friends. Amy, please pray for us. Visitation Sunday, August 16th, 2-8pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 on Monday morning, August 17th, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. If Covid-19 holds you back from attending the funeral service, Amy loved flowers. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
August 12, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
