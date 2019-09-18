|
Ana E. Flores (nee Marcano), 94, passed away September 14, 2019. Ana was the beloved mother of Elba (late Juan) Ramirez, Carmen Santana, Evelyn (Daniel Jr) Murphy, Zulma Himpelmann, the late Ana Geschrey; dear mother in law of Gerald; proud grandmother of Lourdes, Jorge, Rafael, Antonio, Madeline, Kevin, Melissa, Lisa, Barbara, Kimberly, Megan and Jonathan; loving sister of Sixto and the late Wilfredo and Rafael; She will be missed by her great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; she was preceded in death by her ex-husband and close friend Ignacio. Memorial visitation Friday September 20, 10:30am followed by service 12:30pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 333 S. Roselle Road (1/2 mile South of Irving Park Road) Roselle. Cremation was private at Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers donations to the www.dementiasociety.org/donate or the would be appreciated. For information (630)529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019