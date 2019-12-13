Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Ana Grbavac nee Lukic, age 75, Loving wife to Pero for over 30 years. Devoted mother to Tony (Christine), Rudi, Robert (Sandi), Mato (Kristina) and the late Mara. Cherished baki to Jordan, Sofia, Tessa, Grace, and Rose. Dear relative and friend to many. Ana was a proud employee of Honeywell Logistics Department for over 10 years. A visitation will be held on Saturday December 14, at Blessed Alojzije Stepinac Croatian Church Chicago, 6346 N Ridge Ave. Chicago IL at 9:00AM with mass beginning at 10:00AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For more information please go to Ana's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019
