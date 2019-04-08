|
|
Anastasia Camp, nee Lymperis, of Berwyn, age 74. Beloved wife of Jack for 50 years; loving mother of Christopher and Maryann (Tommy) Ward; proud grandmother of Anthony, Christopher, Tyler and Joey; dear sister of Anthony (Lynne) Lymperis. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Family and Friends will meet Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Albanian Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Narragansett, Chicago. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2019