Andre passed away from natural causes at his California home on July 17, 2020. Born in Baghdad, Iraq on January 21, 1930. Shortly after, his parents died in a tragic accident, but his large family cared for him. At 13, he attended high school in Beirut, Lebanon. Fluent in French, Arabic and English and a motivated student, a teacher saw great promise in Andre and helped him apply to U.S. colleges. Washing dishes paid for his undergraduate degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



Andre worked sales jobs to attend the University of Wisconsin Law School. In 1960, Andre joined Baker & McKenzie, the Chicago law firm had 30 lawyers. When he retired in 2005, the international firm had 3200 lawyers. His practice included advising multi-national companies, like Wrigley, Florsheim, Levi-Strauss and Sun Microsystems, in cross border business dealings. In the '80s Andre oversaw the firm's strong presence in California's burgeoning technology companies. Among other recognitions, he received the Legion of Honor for his legal counsel, the highest decoration awarded to a civilian by the French government.



Andre founded and led Chicago's French-American Chamber of Commerce and served on the Board of the Chicago Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Visiting Board of the U. of Wisconsin Law School, Advisory Board of the National Neurofibromatosis Foundation and Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara (Board President 2012-15).



Through his last days, he and Michele had an active life. Tennis was a passion and he enjoyed backgammon, bridge and countless social events with friends.



Andre is survived by his wife, Michele Saltoun. Previously, married to Francine Saltoun, she survives, as do daughters Diane Saltoun (Bruce Braun), Josiane Saltoun, Carol Saltoun (Tim Calkins). Andre's first wife, Beverly Saltoun, and daughters, Synthia Saltoun (Norm Sievers), Myra Saltoun, Julie Saltoun (Fred Weiner) survive. He reveled in family gatherings with cousins from around the globe and cherished his 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.





