1/
Andre Meir Saltoun
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andre's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andre passed away from natural causes at his California home on July 17, 2020. Born in Baghdad, Iraq on January 21, 1930. Shortly after, his parents died in a tragic accident, but his large family cared for him. At 13, he attended high school in Beirut, Lebanon. Fluent in French, Arabic and English and a motivated student, a teacher saw great promise in Andre and helped him apply to U.S. colleges. Washing dishes paid for his undergraduate degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Andre worked sales jobs to attend the University of Wisconsin Law School. In 1960, Andre joined Baker & McKenzie, the Chicago law firm had 30 lawyers. When he retired in 2005, the international firm had 3200 lawyers. His practice included advising multi-national companies, like Wrigley, Florsheim, Levi-Strauss and Sun Microsystems, in cross border business dealings. In the '80s Andre oversaw the firm's strong presence in California's burgeoning technology companies. Among other recognitions, he received the Legion of Honor for his legal counsel, the highest decoration awarded to a civilian by the French government.

Andre founded and led Chicago's French-American Chamber of Commerce and served on the Board of the Chicago Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Visiting Board of the U. of Wisconsin Law School, Advisory Board of the National Neurofibromatosis Foundation and Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara (Board President 2012-15).

Through his last days, he and Michele had an active life. Tennis was a passion and he enjoyed backgammon, bridge and countless social events with friends.

Andre is survived by his wife, Michele Saltoun. Previously, married to Francine Saltoun, she survives, as do daughters Diane Saltoun (Bruce Braun), Josiane Saltoun, Carol Saltoun (Tim Calkins). Andre's first wife, Beverly Saltoun, and daughters, Synthia Saltoun (Norm Sievers), Myra Saltoun, Julie Saltoun (Fred Weiner) survive. He reveled in family gatherings with cousins from around the globe and cherished his 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved