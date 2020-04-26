|
Andrea B. Rosenthal, 67, April 19, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Phillip I. Rosenthal for 45 years; loving mother of Logan (Allison) and Harley (Carly); cherished grandmother of Leah, Evan, Russell, and Gavin; dear sister of Sherry (Gary) Mann and the late Nadine (Dean) Schacht. Funeral Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals 773-625-8621.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020