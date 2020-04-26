Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Rosenthal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea B. Rosenthal

Add a Memory
Andrea B. Rosenthal Obituary
Andrea B. Rosenthal, 67, April 19, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Phillip I. Rosenthal for 45 years; loving mother of Logan (Allison) and Harley (Carly); cherished grandmother of Leah, Evan, Russell, and Gavin; dear sister of Sherry (Gary) Mann and the late Nadine (Dean) Schacht. Funeral Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals 773-625-8621.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
Read more