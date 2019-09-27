|
Andrea (Michelin) Bax, born September 26, 1970, passed away September 24, 2019, joining her brother, Robert Michelin in Heaven. She was the cherished daughter of Sandra and Anthony Michelin, the very much loved mother of Stephanie, Emilie, Lauren, Brittany and James Bax. Andrea's greatest joys were her children, her dogs Polly and Axel and cooking. Visitation Sunday September 29th from 3 to 8 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 2921 S. Harlem Ave; Berwyn. The funeral service will take place Sunday at 7:30 pm. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. Private interment. Information: 708-484-4111 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 27, 2019