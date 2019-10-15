|
|
Andrea Ellen Carlton, nee Nett, age 42, of Gurnee, formerly of Buffalo Grove; beloved wife and best friend for 21 years of Sean Carlton; loving mother of Catherine and Alex Carlton; devoted daughter of Marlene and the late Jeff Nett; cherished sister of Michael (Melinda) Nett; treasured daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many. Service Wednesday, 2:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Famous Fido Rescue No Kill Advocacy Wellness and Learning Center, 3124 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago, IL 60618, www.famousfidorescue.org (773) 907-0305 or . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019