Andrea "Ceci" Feged, of Zephyrhills FL, and formerly of Wilmette and Chicago, IL. Andrea passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 in Florida. She is survived by two sisters, and many nieces, and a nephew, great nieces, and great nephews.
Andrea was an entrepreneur who enjoyed working in the business world. Her main venture included her salon, Andrea's Skin Care in Lake Forest. She loved going to the Lyric Opera House, visiting the Art Institute, and the Chicago Botanic Garden. After retirement, Andrea spent her time painting. Many of her family and friends will continue to enjoy the beauty in the pieces of artwork that she left them. Memorials will be appreciated to the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL 60022.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020