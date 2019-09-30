|
Andrea J. Kohl (neè Meyers) 76 Highland Park, Illinois. Beloved wife of the late Ted Kohl. Loving Mother of Scott (Diane) Kohl, Steve (Michelle) Kohl. Adoring Goddy & Grandma to Jon (Amy) Kohl, Jordan (Josh) Bauer, Jessica (fiancé Josh Mark) Kohl, Max, Abby & Rachel Kohl. Great Grandmother to Teddy and Hallie Kohl, and Cole Bauer. Devoted sister to Marcy Piet and the late Dr. Stuart Meyers. Doting Aunt to Dana Ferdman, Dylan Ferdman and David (AJ) Piet. Service Wednesday, 12 noon, at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Rory David Deutsch Foundation. PO BOX 547, Highland Park, IL 60035 www.roryd.org Info: The Goldman Funeral Group. www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 30, 2019