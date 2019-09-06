Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Germaine Church
9711 S. Kolin Ave.
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Germaine Church
9711 S. Kolin Ave.
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Andrea Krzyzaniak Obituary
Andrea Krzyzaniak, nee Thieda; Devoted wife of the late Edward W. for 50 years; Loving mother of Therese, Andrea (Matthew) Rockett, and Michael (Eileen); Proud grandmother of George, Evan, Rebecca, Kaitlyn, and Andrew; Beloved sister of Lawrence Thieda; Fond sister-in-law of Joan Johnson, late Konstancya, late Chester Cross, late Eugene Cross, late George, and the late Dolores; Visitation Saturday 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Germaine Church, 9711 S. Kolin Ave., Oak Lawn; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 6, 2019
