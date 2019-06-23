|
Andrea Lee Lackey, nee Cutler, age 71, of Oak Brook, formerly of Elmhurst; beloved mother of Daniel; dear sister of Sharon (Fred) Lux, Pamela Cutler and Richard Jr. (Dawn) Cutler; cherished daughter of the late Richard Sr. and Lucille Cutler; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Committal service and Interment Monday, June 24, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 1400 South Wolf Road, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1801 Meyers Rd, Ste 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181, Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019