Andrea "Andy" Rosengarden, nee Lee, 60 of Highland Park IL. Beloved wife of Michael Rosengarden; loving mother of Alyssa (Adam) Friedberg, Scott (Michelle) Rosengarden, and Stephanie (Erik) Rosengarden; caring sister of James (Jerry) Lee, Barbara Lee, Robert (Marilyn) Pohn, and Edward Pohn; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews; cherished daughter of the late Marvin Lee and Mildred and George Pohn. In accordance with the spirit with which Andy lived, a private celebration of her life was held with close family and friends. Memorial contributions to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (https://give.themmrf.org/fundraiser/2956275) or University of Chicago Andrea Rosengarden Memorial (http://giving.uchicago.edu/andrea-rosengarden) appreciated.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
