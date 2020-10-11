Andrea "Andy" Rosengarden, nee Lee, 60 of Highland Park IL. Beloved wife of Michael Rosengarden; loving mother of Alyssa (Adam) Friedberg, Scott (Michelle) Rosengarden, and Stephanie (Erik) Rosengarden; caring sister of James (Jerry) Lee, Barbara Lee, Robert (Marilyn) Pohn, and Edward Pohn; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews; cherished daughter of the late Marvin Lee and Mildred and George Pohn. In accordance with the spirit with which Andy lived, a private celebration of her life was held with close family and friends. Memorial contributions to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (https://give.themmrf.org/fundraiser/2956275
) or University of Chicago Andrea Rosengarden Memorial (http://giving.uchicago.edu/andrea-rosengarden
) appreciated.