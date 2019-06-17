Van Briggle , Andrea Andrea Louise Van Briggle (born July 16, 1969) affectionately known as Weebie, Von or Ace, passed away Friday, June 14 of acute respiratory failure brought on by an attack of pneumonia, after years of battling several underlying illnesses. Andrea graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School in 1987. She then earned a degree in equine management from Cleveland Technical College, following which she worked for a time at Flying Dutchman Farm in Barrington. Andrea enjoyed a long, eventful investment driven career with The Hospitality Group, CDW and Sybase. Throughout her life, Andrea maintained close ties with virtually everyone who was part of her experience, including friends from high school, college, and from her years as a popular figure on the Chicago social scene, most notably at Medusa's and Foxy's. Andrea was predeceased by her mother, Charlotte Van Briggle, and survived by her father, Paul Van Briggle, her three siblings Greg "Blue" Pittsley, Julia Cooper, and Kyna Van Briggle, and by Julia Cooper's three cherished children Céline Burns, Marielle Izquierdo, and Alain Izquierdo. A small private family service will be held Monday, June 17, with cremation immediately following the service. A celebration of her life will be held sometime (tba) during the week of July 16, which would have been her 50th birthday.







