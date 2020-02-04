Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Andrei Jacob
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
1940 - 2020
Andrei Jacob Obituary
Andrei Jacob, age 79, passed away peacefully Feb. 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family; beloved husband of Rozalia, nee Agoston; loving father of Erica (Ron) Vick, and Andres (Linda) Jacob; dear grandfather of Ronald, Christopher, and Justin Vick; cherished brother of Catherina Jacob; fond uncle of Andrei Jacob. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue Niles on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Friday 11:30 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Funeral info: 947-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020
