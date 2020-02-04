|
|
Andrei Jacob, age 79, passed away peacefully Feb. 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family; beloved husband of Rozalia, nee Agoston; loving father of Erica (Ron) Vick, and Andres (Linda) Jacob; dear grandfather of Ronald, Christopher, and Justin Vick; cherished brother of Catherina Jacob; fond uncle of Andrei Jacob. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue Niles on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Friday 11:30 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Funeral info: 947-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020