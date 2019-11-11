|
Andrew Albin " McGee" McGill age 92. Beloved husband of Theresa Nee Summerville. Loving father of Patti Ann (Wayne) Veach, and the late John, Cathy (Bobby) O'Connor and Terri Ann McGill. Dearest grandfather of Sean, Bridget, Andrew, John and Brendan. Great-grandfather of Tess, Jack, Ryan, Brooke, Emmett, Owen and Aubrey. Fond brother of the late Jim (Bridie), John (late Margaret), Aiden (late Eileen), Anna Mary (late Jim) and Josephine (John). Survived by many nieces and nephews. Native of Roscahill, Kilmeena, Westport, Co Mayo, Ireland. In lieu of flowers donations for Albin should be made in his daughter's name, Terri Ann McGill C/O Shady Oaks Camp for People with Disabilities 16300 Parker Rd. Homer Glen, IL 60491. Visitation Tuesday Nov. 12th 9:00 AM until time of funeral service 11:00 AM from TOHLE FUNERAL HOME 4325 W. Lawrence Ave to St. Edward Church 4350 W. Sunnyside, Mass 11:30 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 11, 2019