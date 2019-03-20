Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW PLONKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW ANTHONY PLONKA Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANDREW ANTHONY PLONKA Jr. Obituary
Andrew Anthony Plonka, Jr., 77, of Downers Grove. Beloved husband of Ann. Loving father of Ronald (Lia) Plonka and Cheryl (Brian) Varys. Devoted grandfather of Mitchell and Jacob Plonka, Alison, Drew and Stephanie Varys. Dear uncle of Jeff, Judy and John. Visitation 3 to 9pm Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301-75th St. (at Fairview Ave.), Downers Grove. Prayers 9:15am Friday, March 22, 2019 at the funeral home to St. Mary of Gostyn Church, Downers Grove for Funeral Mass at 10am. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the appreciated. Andrew was a member of the Alumni Club of DeLaSalle High School. He retired as a supervisor at People's Gas, Chicago where he worked for 32 years. Funeral home phone 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now