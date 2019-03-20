|
Andrew Anthony Plonka, Jr., 77, of Downers Grove. Beloved husband of Ann. Loving father of Ronald (Lia) Plonka and Cheryl (Brian) Varys. Devoted grandfather of Mitchell and Jacob Plonka, Alison, Drew and Stephanie Varys. Dear uncle of Jeff, Judy and John. Visitation 3 to 9pm Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301-75th St. (at Fairview Ave.), Downers Grove. Prayers 9:15am Friday, March 22, 2019 at the funeral home to St. Mary of Gostyn Church, Downers Grove for Funeral Mass at 10am. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the appreciated. Andrew was a member of the Alumni Club of DeLaSalle High School. He retired as a supervisor at People's Gas, Chicago where he worked for 32 years. Funeral home phone 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019