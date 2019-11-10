|
|
Fr. Andrew Biller, SVD, 87, September 28, 1932, St. Joseph, MO. Devoted son of the late Andrew John and Wava Leula nee Schottel Billers; loving brother of Ruth (Athay), Mary (Searcy), Alberta (Cooper), and Rita (Ward). Visitation Monday, November 11, 9 a.m., until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd, Techny. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Techny, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made in Fr. Biller's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019