Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Andrew Byrne Hodorowicz Obituary
Andrew Byrne Hodorowicz, Proud Marist Alum. Beloved husband of Sheri A. (nee Delisa) Hodorowicz. Loving father of Christopher Andrew Hodorowicz & Jennifer Ann (Brian Kennedy) Hodorowicz. Devoted son of the late; Raymond & Diana (nee Byrne) Hodorowicz. Dear brother of Joseph (Mary), Frank (Annette) and Mike (Vivian) Hodorowicz, Mary (Joe) Hynes & Eileen (Pete) Dowdall. Wonderful uncle, coach & friend of many. Visitation Sunday, December 1st from 2 until 8 p.m. Chapel prayers Monday, December 2nd at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Cajetan Church, 2445 W. 112th Street, Chicago, Mass time pending. Interment will be private. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 29, 2019
