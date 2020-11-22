1/1
Andrew C. Halusek
Andrew C. Halusek "Andy Gumps", age 97, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Senior Star Assisted Living, Romeoville on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born and raised in Chicago and a resident of Romeoville since 2011. Andrew was the founder and operator of West Roofing for many dedicated years, retiring in 1997. A proud United States World War II Army veteran serving in the South Pacific.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jacqueline T. "Jackie" Halusek; step-daughter, Irene DeVivo; parents, Andrew and Anna (Fazekas) Halusek; sisters-in-law, Noreen (Robert) Kline, Irene Shawtell, Lois (Edward) DeWitt and Connie (Thomas) Aspen; and one brother-in-law, George (Ellen) Shawtell.

Survived by his devoted children, Andrew C. (Venetia) Halusek Jr., George (Kathy) Halusek and Michael (Marcia) DeVivo; cherished grandchildren, Steven Diaz, Christopher (Colette) DeVivo, Cathy (late Mike) Kumke, Cynthia Rose, Ashley (Jason) Bentow, Megan (Alfredo) Reveles, Kelly (Mark) Mahoney, Katie Halusek; adored great-grandchildren, Allison, Benjamin, Clarisse, Jonathon, Olivia, Charlotte, Cadin, Noah, Zachary and Blair; brother-in-law, Richard (late Estelle) Shawtell. Numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends also survive.

Services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel at 10:00am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice with only his immediate family in attendance.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at the funeral home from 2:00pm until 8:00pm.

Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required and only a limited number of visitors will be allowed at one time.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
NOV
24
Service
10:00 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Memories & Condolences

November 21, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 21, 2020
You are good man...hard worker and love your family. I wish I had more time with you but I’m grateful for the time I had. You and Jackie are probably deciding what you’re having for a wonderful dinner now and when Jackie is shopping I think you’ll be fishing. Keeping you in my heart...
Janice Janiszewski
Family
November 20, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
