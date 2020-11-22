Andrew C. Halusek "Andy Gumps", age 97, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Senior Star Assisted Living, Romeoville on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born and raised in Chicago and a resident of Romeoville since 2011. Andrew was the founder and operator of West Roofing for many dedicated years, retiring in 1997. A proud United States World War II Army veteran serving in the South Pacific.Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jacqueline T. "Jackie" Halusek; step-daughter, Irene DeVivo; parents, Andrew and Anna (Fazekas) Halusek; sisters-in-law, Noreen (Robert) Kline, Irene Shawtell, Lois (Edward) DeWitt and Connie (Thomas) Aspen; and one brother-in-law, George (Ellen) Shawtell.Survived by his devoted children, Andrew C. (Venetia) Halusek Jr., George (Kathy) Halusek and Michael (Marcia) DeVivo; cherished grandchildren, Steven Diaz, Christopher (Colette) DeVivo, Cathy (late Mike) Kumke, Cynthia Rose, Ashley (Jason) Bentow, Megan (Alfredo) Reveles, Kelly (Mark) Mahoney, Katie Halusek; adored great-grandchildren, Allison, Benjamin, Clarisse, Jonathon, Olivia, Charlotte, Cadin, Noah, Zachary and Blair; brother-in-law, Richard (late Estelle) Shawtell. Numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends also survive.Services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel at 10:00am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice with only his immediate family in attendance.Visitation will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at the funeral home from 2:00pm until 8:00pm.Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required and only a limited number of visitors will be allowed at one time.