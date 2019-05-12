Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Andrew C. Levitt, 71, beloved husband and best friend of Sandy, nee Dobrikin, for 46 wonderful years; loving and devoted father of Aimee and Susie; cherished son of the late Brenda and Monte Levitt; dear brother of Nancy Levitt Rosenthal (Jon Rosenthal) and the late Stuart (Marilyn) Levitt; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Chapel service Sunday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation at www.rizzo44.com. For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019
