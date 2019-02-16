Andrew (Andy) Craig Witt, 71, of Chicago, IL peacefully passed away, February 7th, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Adeline Witt. Andy graduated from Lane Tech H.S. in 1965, and earned his Civil Engineering Degree from IIT. He served in the USAF in Okinawa. While there, he started a Boy Scout troop and began his tenure as a Scoutmaster and lifelong Scouter. As an Eagle Scout Andy devoted his time to Scouting, camping and volunteering with the BSA and Order of the Arrow as the Owasippe Lodge Advisor. He is the Meteu. Andy was proud to have his two sons and eldest grandson follow his lead to the rank of Eagle Scout. The younger ones are on their way... Andrew is survived by his wife Debra, his children Andrea and Rick Walsh, Eric and Michelle Witt, Joshua Witt and Gigi Espina, as well as his grandchildren - Bailey, D'Angelo, Augustine, Adeline, Xavier, Oliver, and Tia and former spouse Dawn Simonides. Andy says..."I'm just resting my eyes". Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary