Andrew E. Janik, age 29, suddenly, of Homer Glen. Loving father of Jason and Tyler. Cherished son of Stanley and Patricia (nee Holly). Loving brother of Charlie. Devoted Fiancée of Antanina Raspanti. Treasured nephew and cousin to many. Funeral Saturday 10:30am from RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, Mass 11:30am. Entombment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. Visitation Friday 3pm to 8pm. Vice President of Janik Custom Millwork. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 26, 2019