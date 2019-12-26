Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Andrew Janik
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
SS. Cyril and Methodius Church
Entombment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum.
Andrew E. Janik


1990 - 2019
Andrew E. Janik Obituary
Andrew E. Janik, age 29, suddenly, of Homer Glen. Loving father of Jason and Tyler. Cherished son of Stanley and Patricia (nee Holly). Loving brother of Charlie. Devoted Fiancée of Antanina Raspanti. Treasured nephew and cousin to many. Funeral Saturday 10:30am from RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, Mass 11:30am. Entombment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. Visitation Friday 3pm to 8pm. Vice President of Janik Custom Millwork. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 26, 2019
