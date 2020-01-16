|
Dr. Andrew F. Guschwan, MD, passed from this life on January 9, 2020, after a long period of illness. He was 82 years old.
Raised in Parma, OH, he was a graduate of St. Ignatius High School, Xavier University (on a Classics scholarship), and Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. Andy completed his psychiatry residency at the Illinois State Psychiatric Institute and was a research fellow in biological psychiatry at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA, and The University of Chicago. Andy served as a Lt. Commander in the U.S. Public Health Service in the 1960s. He was a staff psychiatrist at St. Joseph Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet for 35 years. He spent many years in private practice and completed his career at Will County Mental Health Clinic.
Andy was a devoted Roman Catholic, a Life Master in bridge, a talented piano player and a lover of language, puns, puzzles, and word games. He will be remembered as a gentle soul and will be dearly missed by his family, friends, as well as countless patients and colleagues.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years Barbara Guschwan; children (mother Mary Bresingham McLean): Capt. Sheila (Michael) McMahon, Andrew (Laura) Guschwan III, Dr. Marianne Guschwan, Prof. William Guschwan, Dr. Nora Guschwan, Dr. Matthew (Maggie) Guschwan; stepchildren: Brian (Amy) Gavin, Dan (Susan) Gavin, Sean (Paulette) Gavin; siblings: Jean (Dick) Patterson, George (Anne) Guschwan, Mary McBarron, Betty (Joe) Pitstick, Susan Joy (Roy) Van Keuren; grandchildren: Henry, Benjamin, Caitlin, Abigail, Tara , Winifred, Ginger, Grover; step-grandchildren: Amanda, Jacob, Lucas, Nathan, Elise, Ryan, Conor; and many nieces and nephews.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Anne (nee Olejnyik) Guschwan, and siblings Ann Marie Gehring and Frances Simecek.
A memorial visitation will be held at Lago Vista Clubhouse, 16800 Lago Vista Blvd., Lockport, IL, on Sunday, January 19 from 3pm to 8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, January 20, 10am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 S. Jefferson St., Lockport, IL. Reception to follow immediately.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Andy's name to: The Abigail Alliance or NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020