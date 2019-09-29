|
La Grange Park - Andrew (Andy) Klein, 77, died on September 26, 2019 at AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center in Hinsdale. He was the beloved father of Rebecca (Klein) Houston, Stephanie Klein, Mara (Klein) Clarke and David Klein; close companion of Sharon Feldt; brother of Lawrence (Larry) Klein; grandfather of Adena Clarke; and husband to the late Robin (Withall) Klein.
Born and raised in Newark Jersey, the son of Morris and Annette (Corenzwit) Klein, Andy graduated from the University of Chicago and then remained in the greater Chicago area. Andy was an attorney and the Chief, Bureau of Administrative Hearings, Illinois Department of Public Aid.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 2 at 11:00 at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park (7750 West Cermak Road, Forest Park, IL 60130). Contributions in memory of Andy may be made to SEASPAR (www.seaspar.org), in support of the exceptional services they provide.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019