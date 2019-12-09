|
Andrew "Skip" Fawkes, 74, born June 19, 1945 in Chicago, IL and died November 4, 2019 in North Fort Myers, FL. Son of the late Andrew Fawkes and the late Gwendolyn Fawkes (nee Russell). Married to Melanie Fawkes (nee Baker).Father of Matthew (Andrea) Fawkes and Jennifer Gillund. Grandfather of Lex Fawkes, Alyssa Fawkes, Ashton Fawkes and Addison Gillund. Brother of Russell (Marlene) Fawkes, Linda (Ted) Jennings, the late Thomas Fawkes (Debbie McDonough), Richard (Dawn) Fawkes and Joanne (James) Spellman. Brother-in-law of Melinda (Mitch) Fletcher. Beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m. on December 14, 2019, Salem United Church of Christ, 9717 S Kostner Av, Oak Lawn, IL 60453, Pastor Steve Hoerger officiating.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 9, 2019