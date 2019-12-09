Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salem United Church of Christ
9717 S Kostner Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Salem United Church of Christ
9717 S Kostner Ave
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Fawkes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Fawkes


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Fawkes Obituary
Andrew "Skip" Fawkes, 74, born June 19, 1945 in Chicago, IL and died November 4, 2019 in North Fort Myers, FL. Son of the late Andrew Fawkes and the late Gwendolyn Fawkes (nee Russell). Married to Melanie Fawkes (nee Baker).Father of Matthew (Andrea) Fawkes and Jennifer Gillund. Grandfather of Lex Fawkes, Alyssa Fawkes, Ashton Fawkes and Addison Gillund. Brother of Russell (Marlene) Fawkes, Linda (Ted) Jennings, the late Thomas Fawkes (Debbie McDonough), Richard (Dawn) Fawkes and Joanne (James) Spellman. Brother-in-law of Melinda (Mitch) Fletcher. Beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m. on December 14, 2019, Salem United Church of Christ, 9717 S Kostner Av, Oak Lawn, IL 60453, Pastor Steve Hoerger officiating.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -