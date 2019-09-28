Home

Andrew Henry Zalski

Andy, 66, passed away at home surrounded by family on September 18th, 2019. Beloved husband of Claudia (nee Wirig). Loving father of Grace (Dave) Bernbaum and Jack. Devoted G-Pop of Philip Bernbaum. Dear brother to Ann (Jim) Marshall. Fond uncle to his nieces and nephews. He was a dedicated physician, a supportive family man and a true friend to many. He believed in living life to his fullest, and enjoyed the simple pleasures life has to offer: walks with his wife and dogs, summers at the lake, skiing with friends, fine food and a well-made drink. A memorial celebration will be held Oct 20th. Please contact the family for details.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 28, 2019
