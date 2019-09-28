|
Andy, 66, passed away at home surrounded by family on September 18th, 2019. Beloved husband of Claudia (nee Wirig). Loving father of Grace (Dave) Bernbaum and Jack. Devoted G-Pop of Philip Bernbaum. Dear brother to Ann (Jim) Marshall. Fond uncle to his nieces and nephews. He was a dedicated physician, a supportive family man and a true friend to many. He believed in living life to his fullest, and enjoyed the simple pleasures life has to offer: walks with his wife and dogs, summers at the lake, skiing with friends, fine food and a well-made drink. A memorial celebration will be held Oct 20th. Please contact the family for details.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 28, 2019