Andrew J. Betts, age 74, of Deerfield, IL, passed away on July 9, 2020. He was the loving companion of Robin Forde; loving father of Jennifer (Dan) Czerwinski and Jason (Chanda) Betts; and loving grandfather to four grandchildren. In his retirement, he spent many wonderful years as the carpenter and active volunteer at Historic Wagner Farm. Donations in his memory may be made to the Friends of Wagner Farm Foundation, 1510 Wagner Rd., Glenview, IL, 60025. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com
