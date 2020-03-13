Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
Western Springs, IL
View Map

Andrew J. Creighton

Andrew J. Creighton, age 71, of Indian Head Park; beloved husband of Kathleen (née Burke); loving dad of Andy, Colleen (Matt Fender), & Megan; proud grandfather of Ronan Fender; loving brother of JoDee & Kathleen Creighton; predeceased by loving parents Andrew & Josephine Creighton; dear brother-in-law, uncle, & friend to many. Visitation 3 to 9pm on Sunday, March 15 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will meet for funeral prayers on Monday, March 16 at 10:15am from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs. Mass at 11am. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2020
