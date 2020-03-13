|
|
Andrew J. Creighton, age 71, of Indian Head Park; beloved husband of Kathleen (née Burke); loving dad of Andy, Colleen (Matt Fender), & Megan; proud grandfather of Ronan Fender; loving brother of JoDee & Kathleen Creighton; predeceased by loving parents Andrew & Josephine Creighton; dear brother-in-law, uncle, & friend to many. Visitation 3 to 9pm on Sunday, March 15 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will meet for funeral prayers on Monday, March 16 at 10:15am from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs. Mass at 11am. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2020