Andrew J. "Pegleg" Havnoonian Jr.

Andrew J. "Pegleg" Havnoonian Jr. Obituary
Sept. 12, 1962 - May 17, 2019. Beloved son of Betty and the late Andrew Havnoonian Sr. Adoring father of Nicole Havnoonian. Grandfather to Jacob. Brother to Terri (John) Folker, Becky (Rich) Roller, Chris Havnoonian and Leslie Havnoonian. Uncle to Marc, Stephanie, Marilyn and Arielle. Preceded in death by his father Andrew and Cherished Aunt Rose. He lived his life playing music, caring for his pets and cheering on his beloved Chicago Cubs. In lieu of flowers donations to Music Inc Chicago www.musicincchicago.org. Memorial mass Saturday, May 25 9:30 a.m. Mary Seat of Wisdom Church 920 Granville Ave. (At Cumberland) Park Ridge, IL 60068. Private burial
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 24, 2019
