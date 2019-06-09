Home

Andrew J. Thallemer Obituary
Andrew J. Thallemer, age 81, of Elmhurst, Army Veteran, dedicated Bears fan and avid skier, loving father of Andrea (fiancé Jim Vautaw) and Erik (Leana) Thallemer; dear brother of John (the late Marge) Thallemer, Mary Ellen (Dennis) Kenny and the late Michael Thallemer; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hines VA Hospital, Voluntary Services, 5000 South Fifth Avenue, Hines, IL 60141-3030. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
