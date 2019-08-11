Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Andrew Jonas Sasnau Obituary
Andrew Jonas Sasnau passed away at home at the age of 19. Loved by his parents John and Terriann (nee Curcio) and sisters Marina and Olivia; dear grandson of George and the late Frances Curcio Sr. and Albinas and the late Mary Sasnau; cherished nephew of Anthony Curcio, George (Carole) Curcio Jr., Susanne (Michael) Gage, and Judy (Barry) Sostaric; fond cousin of Brett (Jenna) and Brianne Curcio, Ryan, Zachary, and Alison Gage, and Nicholas, Timothy (Samantha), and Jessica Sostaric. A network of extended support provided Andrew additional care and encouragement. He lived a multi-faceted life of many astonishing experiences, albeit too brief. Andrew was indefinable, a complexity of relentless struggle and crucial accomplishments while constantly pursuing fun and laughter. He wouldn't turn down the opportunity for a game – board, card, electronic, or sport. Freedom and everlasting happiness are now his. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave, Darien. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Andrew's name may be made to Treasured Animal Rescue ( www.treasuredanimalrescueinc.org ). For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
