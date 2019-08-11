|
|
Andrew Jonas Sasnau passed away at home at the age of 19. Loved by his parents John and Terriann (nee Curcio) and sisters Marina and Olivia; dear grandson of George and the late Frances Curcio Sr. and Albinas and the late Mary Sasnau; cherished nephew of Anthony Curcio, George (Carole) Curcio Jr., Susanne (Michael) Gage, and Judy (Barry) Sostaric; fond cousin of Brett (Jenna) and Brianne Curcio, Ryan, Zachary, and Alison Gage, and Nicholas, Timothy (Samantha), and Jessica Sostaric. A network of extended support provided Andrew additional care and encouragement. He lived a multi-faceted life of many astonishing experiences, albeit too brief. Andrew was indefinable, a complexity of relentless struggle and crucial accomplishments while constantly pursuing fun and laughter. He wouldn't turn down the opportunity for a game – board, card, electronic, or sport. Freedom and everlasting happiness are now his. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave, Darien. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Andrew's name may be made to Treasured Animal Rescue ( www.treasuredanimalrescueinc.org ). For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019