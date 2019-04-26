Home

Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Andrew Joseph Lucchesi III, principle of 3MD Relocation Services LLC, age 53, of Naperville, IL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was born on June 17, 1965 in Libertyville, IL. Andrew is survived by his loving wife; Charese M. (nee Greco) Lucchesi, children; Dominic, Gino, Niko and Gia Lucchesi, grand puppies; Lucca, Layla and Kahlua, mother; Nancy (Bob) Pollack, sister; Linda (Mike) Cunningham, brothers; Joe, and Jim (Heidi) Lucchesi, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, business and hockey families. He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Joseph Lucchesi, Jr. and brother, Tom "Fr. Jose" Lucchesi. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Funeral Mass, Monday, 10:30 a.m., St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville. Interment private. Luncheon to follow funeral mass. Memorials in Andrew's name may be made to: Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) Foundation in lieu of flowers, www.cjdfoundation.org. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
