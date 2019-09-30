|
Andrew S. Kotz, 53. Beloved husband of the late Debi Kotz; devoted father of Aaron Kotz; cherished son of Richard and Debora Kotz; loving brother of Kenneth (Tue) and David (Laurie) Kotz; caring uncle of Sara, Samantha, Stephen, and Adam; treasured nephew of Judith Locke, Ruth Selzer, Roberta Sue Locke, and the late Richard Locke; dear great-nephew of Adeline Zeldman. Andy was as good a human being as could be found- he was endlessly caring, loved and respected by all he met. He will be deeply missed. Memorial service Thurs, Oct. 3, 10 AM, at North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Rd, Glencoe. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Orphans of the Storm, www.orphansofthestorm.org or Mental Health America North Shore, https://mhans.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2019