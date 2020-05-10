Andrew L. Collis
Andrew L. Collis, age 91. Beloved husband of the late Katherine, nee Armenakis. Proud US Army Veteran. Loving father of Georgia (John) Roros, Louis, Frank, Byron, Patrice, and the late Dean Collis. Proud grandfather of four. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held private. Private interment Elmwood Cemetery. Funeral information 847-901-4012 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
