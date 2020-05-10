Andrew L. Collis, age 91. Beloved husband of the late Katherine, nee Armenakis. Proud US Army Veteran. Loving father of Georgia (John) Roros, Louis, Frank, Byron, Patrice, and the late Dean Collis. Proud grandfather of four. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held private. Private interment Elmwood Cemetery. Funeral information 847-901-4012 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.