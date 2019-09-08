|
Andrew L. Hurwitz, 61. Beloved son of Howard and the late Adrienne Lee Hurwitz. Devoted brother of Barry (the late Katherine) Hurwitz and Elizabeth Kazarian. Loving uncle of Joseph (Melissa) Hurwitz, Allie (Joe) Castro, Alexandra (Christopher) Gustafson, Kelsey Kazarian and Erin Kazarian. Service Monday 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment private. Memorials to Shir Hadash Reconstructionist Synagogue, 200 W. Dundee Rd., Wheeling, IL 60090, www.shir-hadash.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019