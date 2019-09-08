Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Hurwitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew L. Hurwitz

Add a Memory
Andrew L. Hurwitz Obituary
Andrew L. Hurwitz, 61. Beloved son of Howard and the late Adrienne Lee Hurwitz. Devoted brother of Barry (the late Katherine) Hurwitz and Elizabeth Kazarian. Loving uncle of Joseph (Melissa) Hurwitz, Allie (Joe) Castro, Alexandra (Christopher) Gustafson, Kelsey Kazarian and Erin Kazarian. Service Monday 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment private. Memorials to Shir Hadash Reconstructionist Synagogue, 200 W. Dundee Rd., Wheeling, IL 60090, www.shir-hadash.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now