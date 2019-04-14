|
Andrew L. "Andy" Stein, age 60, of Northbrook, beloved husband for 33 years of Kay Ellen, nee Marks; loving father and mentor of Benjamin and Jared; devoted son of the late Ilene and Bernie: cherished brother of Leslee; dear son-in-law of Sally and the late John Marks; fond brother-in-law of Wendi (Steven) Glazer, Steven Marks and John (Andi) Marks; treasured uncle, cousin and great friend to many. Service Monday, 10:00 a.m. at The Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd., Skokie (at Niles Center Rd.). Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to NorthShore University HealthSystem Foundation, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201, foundation.northshore.org/donate. For condolence info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019