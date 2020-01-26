|
|
Andrew Lawrence "Larry" Smith, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, age 89, of Palos Heights, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Beloved husband for 65 years to the late Clara Evelyn "Clare" Smith, nee Smit (2017). Loving father of Steven (Eric Ringquist) Smith and Jill (David) Knibbe. Proud grandfather of Laura Knibbe and Jaclyn (David) Hollinger. Cherished great-grandfather of Noah and Ryan Hollinger. Dear brother of the late Eldene (Cornelius) Dykstra and the late William (late Jane) Smith. Fond uncle of many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Janet Smith. Visitation Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Visitation continues Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Calvary Church, 16100 S. 104th Ave., Orland Park, IL 60467 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Calvary Church or Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Rd., Suite 310, Chicago, IL 60018. Express your thoughts and condolences at
colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020