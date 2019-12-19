Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
North Shore Congregation Israel
1185 Sheridan Rd
Glencoe, IL
Andrew M. Livingston, 81. Beloved husband of Anne, nee Jacobson; devoted father of Julie (Jeffrey) Echt, Karen (Craig) Lewis, and Jennifer (late Ian Adler) Livingston; cherished grandfather of Daniel, Alexander, and Henry Echt, Gaby, Haley, and Maddie Lewis; dear brother of the late Susan Sickle. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, 2 PM, at North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Rd, Glencoe. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd SW, Lilburn, GA 30047, or Highland Park Community Foundation (where he was a former Chairman), PO Box 398, Highland Park, IL 60035. For info, please call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
