Marciniak, Andrew, Age 44 died peacefully on Tue., Nov. 26th, 2019. Adored husband of Megan Quinn, cherished son of Peggy (the late Tony), devoted brother of Aimee & David, loved uncle of four, loving son-in-law of Donna & Mitch Quinn, dear brother-in-law of Erin & Nick Boland.

While teaching in Colombia, South America with his wife, Andrew suffered cardiac arrest. Andrew was passionate about his family, the consummate Cubs fan, world traveler, gifted writer, music lover & trusted friend to everyone who knew him.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
