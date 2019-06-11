|
Andrew Matanovic, beloved husband of Mary, nee Gauder; loving father of Ann (Jack) Vales, Lisa (Kevin) Mertinat, Andrew (Dori) and Adam Matanovic; dear grandfather of Ashley, Anahi, Olivia, Jimmy, Kylie, Tea and Tessa. Visitation Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9:30am until time of Mass 10:30am at St. Emily Church 1400 E. Central Road, Mt. Prospect, IL. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Info: 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 11, 2019